England vs. South Africa: Picks, predictions, how to watch Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal

Here’s what you need to know for England vs. South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v Pakistan - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup South Africa 2023
Heather Knight of England plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group B match between England and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium on February 21, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo by Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

England will take on host nation South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, with the winner advancing to take on Australia in the final. England went unbeaten in the group stage, while South Africa needed a win in their final match to qualify for this semifinal contest.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV at 8 a.m. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can livestream the match on willow.tv with a subscriber login. You can also livestream the match on ESPN+. Here’s all the information for the match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs. South Africa

Date: Friday, February 24
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: Willow TV
Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -450
South Africa: +320

Moneyline pick: England -450

England have historically had problems in knockout games, losing in the semifinal round in two of the last three T20 World Cups. One of those losses was an abandoned match, so that’s a bit of a qualifier. From 1 through 11, England simply have more talent than the hosts and can win in multiple ways. Even with Laura Wolvaardt firing on all cylinders, England should come away with the win here.

