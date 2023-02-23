How to watch England vs. South Africa T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

England will meet South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup with a spot in the final on the line. England enter this contest unbeaten in the group stage, while South Africa needed a win in their final match to qualify for this semifinal.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a force with the bat for England, tallying 176 runs through four matches with two half-centuries. On the bowling side, Sophie Ecclestone leads the team with eight wickets and Sarah Glenn is not far behind with seven. England have been solid overall, but will need more from Heather Knight and Amy Jones with the bat in this contest.

South Africa have leaned on youngster Laura Wolvaardt with the bat. She’s been excellent for the hosts, putting up 116 runs through four matches. If Nonkululeko Mlaba can spring a surprise with the ball, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are capable of hunting down a total.

England vs. South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Info

Date: Friday, February 24

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: England -450, South Africa +320