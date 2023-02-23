 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch England vs. South Africa T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

Here’s how you can catch all the action from the second semifinal of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup South Africa 2023
Tamzin Brits of South Africa plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group A match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Newlands Stadium on February 21, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England will meet South Africa in the second semifinal of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup with a spot in the final on the line. England enter this contest unbeaten in the group stage, while South Africa needed a win in their final match to qualify for this semifinal.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a force with the bat for England, tallying 176 runs through four matches with two half-centuries. On the bowling side, Sophie Ecclestone leads the team with eight wickets and Sarah Glenn is not far behind with seven. England have been solid overall, but will need more from Heather Knight and Amy Jones with the bat in this contest.

South Africa have leaned on youngster Laura Wolvaardt with the bat. She’s been excellent for the hosts, putting up 116 runs through four matches. If Nonkululeko Mlaba can spring a surprise with the ball, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are capable of hunting down a total.

England vs. South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Info

Date: Friday, February 24
Time: 8 a.m. ET
Channel: Willow TV
Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+
Moneyline odds: England -450, South Africa +320

More From DraftKings Nation