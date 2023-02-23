 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RB Brian Hill, WR Kelvin McKnight inactive for XFL Thursday night football

By Chet Gresham
Kelvin Mcknight #86 of the Seattle Sea Dragons returns the opening kick-off of the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Thursday night football, XFL edition inactives have been released and we’ve got a couple notable players missing. The biggest for DFS is Brian Hill, starting running back for the St. Louis BattleHawks. Hill missed time during last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, but was able to return. He even practiced in full this week, but he is now a surprise inactive. Kareem Walker and Mataeo Durant will likely split work.

Sea Dragons wide receiver Kelvin McKnight is also inactive. He saw six targets and caught four for 19 yards last week. His absence won’t make for big changes for the Sea Dragons.

