RB Brian Hill, WR Kelvin McKnight inactive for XFL Thursday night football

Thursday night football, XFL edition inactives have been released and we’ve got a couple notable players missing. The biggest for DFS is Brian Hill, starting running back for the St. Louis BattleHawks. Hill missed time during last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, but was able to return. He even practiced in full this week, but he is now a surprise inactive. Kareem Walker and Mataeo Durant will likely split work.

St. Louis Battlehawks Week 2 Inactive Players:



QB Manny Wilkins (#5)

RB Brian Hill (#23)

LB Travis Feeney (#56)

OL Christian Olmstead (#67)

OL Daishawn Dixon (#79)

TE Jordan Thomas (#83) pic.twitter.com/QFWFX4pqNR — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) February 24, 2023

Sea Dragons wide receiver Kelvin McKnight is also inactive. He saw six targets and caught four for 19 yards last week. His absence won’t make for big changes for the Sea Dragons.