Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Half Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Rock N’ Roll Vegas events will take place between February 25 and 26. There is typically a marathon associated with this series, but this year they are only running a 5k, 10k, and half marathon as part of the series. This is a night race to show off the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas strip, and it is generally seen as a more fun event rather than super competitive.

Start time

The half marathon will start at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. In case you are traveling in from out of town, that would be 7:30 p.m. ET. Competitors will have four hours to complete the half marathon.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action would be live and in person on the Vegas strip.

Course map

The start and finish line are only a Vegas block away from each other. Runners will start behind Planet Hollywood and then will run to the Las Vegas Welcome sign, then down and back to Fremont Street before finishing outside The Mirage hotel.

The course map for the half marathon can be found here.

Weather via AccuWeather

Runners may want to bundle up for the end of this race. The high for the day is 52, with a low of 37. The weather description reads “cold with sun and clouds,” and there is a 6% chance of rain. The wind will blow at 10 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

Prize money

There is $25,000 in prize money available for the elite runners of the race.

Who won the last race?

Justin Kent won last year’s Rock N’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon in 1:04:38. John Borjesson came in second in 1:06:24, with Andy Wacker on his heels at 1:06:45.

The fastest women’s finisher was Ellie Stevens who completed the half marathon in 1:17:53. She was followed by Danae Dracht (1:18:24) and Kirsten Lee (1:18:40).