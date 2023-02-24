What February 22 results mean for UConn, Wisconsin, New Mexico, others in 2023 bracketology

College basketball is a must-watch sport this time of year as we’re a little more than two weeks from the bracket reveal. Teams are battling for better seeding and to just to make the field of 68 with tons of programs in must-win mode down the stretch.

Below is a look at some of the most important results from Wednesday night’s college hoops slate. We’ll use Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology for reference.

Key games for bracketology

UConn 87, Providence 69

The UConn Huskies put together a huge second half with 50 points to pull away from the Providence Friars on Wednesday night. The Huskies were a No. 5 seed entering the day and if that holds true, they will be a dangerous 5 seed in the tournament as they rate inside the top seven nationally in KenPom and NET ratings. Providence came in as a No. 7 seed in the latest projection, and the Friars are highly likely to make the field no matter what happens down the stretch.

Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52

The Wisconsin Badgers had to have this home victory as they were a “last four in” team entering play on Wednesday. Wisconsin has a very unique resume as it has five wins over Quad 1 opponents, but the NET Ratings hate the Badgers, which rate 72nd in the latest update. The Iowa Hawkeyes were a No. 8 seed in the latest Bracketology update, and it would take a total collapse for them to not make the bracket.

Bubble Watch

Boise State 82, New Mexico 77

Both teams are in need of victories down the stretch, and Max Rice scored 30 points to lead the Boise State Broncos to a road victory on Wednesday night. The Broncos are not a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but this was a huge win for them as they entered the day in the “last four byes” category. The New Mexico Lobos were listed as a “first four out” team, so this was huge opportunity, but they’ll get another chance at home against the tournament-bound San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night.