Atlanta Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Atlanta Marathon will be held on Sunday, February 26. The race was established in 2007 and has been held every year since. In 2021, it still ran, but due to COVID-19 was moved to Hampton, Georgia at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Atlanta Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The 2023 Atlanta Marathon will begin at 7:15 a.m. ET. Runners will have six and a half hours to complete the marathon.

How to watch

The best way to catch the action for the 2023 Atlanta Marathon would be in-person. There could be some local news coverage of the event, but it won’t be aired nationally. You can track particular runners by using this link.

Course map

The race will begin at Centennial Olympic Park at 265 Park Ave W NW. The course itself is a loop and will take participants throughout downtown Atlanta and near the Botanical Gardens.

A course map including mile markers, hydration stations and elevation changes is available.

Weather via AccuWeather

There could be some rain in the forecast for participants. The high for the day is 73, with a low of 59. The weather description reads “cloudy and mild with a shower,” and there is an 80% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is a detailed list of prize money for the half marathon running the same day, but there is not a similar list for the marathon. For the half, there’s a $4,000 prize for the top man and top woman, $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third place.

Who won the last race?

Shlomo Fishman won the 2022 Atlanta Marathon with a time of 2:37:32. Ryan Archer came in second place in 2:41:42, with Alex Dunbar getting third in 2:46:06.

Amanda Furrer was the fastest female finisher in 3:02:47. She was followed by May Robison (3:13:28) and Lisa Veneziano (3:19:59).