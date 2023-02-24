Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Honda Classic

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Honda Classic on Friday morning, and a three-way tie of Chris Kirk, Justin Suh, and Carson Young are atop the leaderboard at -7 presently. But we’ll take a look at those players looking to make the weekend, as only the low 65 and ties will survive to play on Saturday.

The first trios tee off on Friday at XXX a.m. ET, with the “afternoon” groups beginning 11:45 a.m. ET. It should be about 1:30-2 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Honda Classic as of now?

The projected cut line right now is at even par, with 67 players at that level or better, and 12 of them exactly on the number. But with nice conditions today at PGA National on a flawless Florida day, that could easily move to -1 by the end of play.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

The normally-reliable Camilo Villegas fired a hacker-like +10 80 on Thursday, and he’ll have a leisurely round with what we hope are two new friends today. Harris English is at +4 after 12 holes of his morning round, and barring a birdie blitz on the Bear Trap he’ll also hopefully find a flight out of PBI Airport soon.

The same for Matt Kuchar at +3 thru 13, one of the top 10 on the odds board heading into this event.