Partial list of tee times for Round 3 of Honda Classic

The third round of the Honda Classic tees off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from the Champion Course at PGA National. But since Round 2 was stopped due to darkness, we have just a partial list of groups.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Suh putts on the 17th green during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort &amp;amp; Spa on Friday, February 24, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Andres Leiva / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are three players left on the course at the Honda Classic to finish their second round, and two of them had a good reason for abandoning play instead of trying to finish in darkness on Friday evening.

Both Pierceson Coody, (finishing on the 9th hole) and Brett Drewitt (on 18) are exactly at +1, which also happens to serve as the cut line. If they can get home in par or better, they’ll be playing the weekend at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Andrew Novak (currently -2) is in the deep right rough on 18, and he’ll come back to complete his final hole tomorrow as well.

Right now 80 players, including Coody and Drewitt, are set for the weekend. The PGA TOUR has already said players will be going in threesomes, but all will start on the first hole without split tees on Saturday. Since Novak likely isn’t making birdie on 18, we’re going to post all the groups for tomorrow as they’ll lay for players at -3 or better,

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. Justin Suh after rounds of 66 and 64 on Thursday and Friday is the leader at -10, holding a one-shot lead over Chris Kirk at -9, and two ahead of Ryan Gerard and Ben Taylor at -8.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a partial list of groups for Round 3 of the 2023 Honda Classic on Saturday.

2023 Honda Classic Round 3 Tee Times

Estimated Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:30 PM Justin Suh Chris Kirk Ryan Gerard
12:19 PM Ben Taylor Ben Martin Eric Cole
12:08 PM Brice Garnett Tyler Duncan Tano Goya
11:57 AM Matt Wallace Zach Johnson Byeong Hun An
11:46 AM Carson Young Adam Schenk Chesson Hadley
11:35 AM Adam Svensson Akshay Bhatia Dylan Frittelli
11:24 AM Shane Lowry Adrian Meronk Scott Harrington
11:13 AM Min Woo Lee Cameron Percy Kelly Kraft
11:02 AM Harrison Endycott Sepp Straka David Lingmerth

