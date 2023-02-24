Partial list of tee times for Round 3 of Honda Classic

There are three players left on the course at the Honda Classic to finish their second round, and two of them had a good reason for abandoning play instead of trying to finish in darkness on Friday evening.

Both Pierceson Coody, (finishing on the 9th hole) and Brett Drewitt (on 18) are exactly at +1, which also happens to serve as the cut line. If they can get home in par or better, they’ll be playing the weekend at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Andrew Novak (currently -2) is in the deep right rough on 18, and he’ll come back to complete his final hole tomorrow as well.

Right now 80 players, including Coody and Drewitt, are set for the weekend. The PGA TOUR has already said players will be going in threesomes, but all will start on the first hole without split tees on Saturday. Since Novak likely isn’t making birdie on 18, we’re going to post all the groups for tomorrow as they’ll lay for players at -3 or better,

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. Justin Suh after rounds of 66 and 64 on Thursday and Friday is the leader at -10, holding a one-shot lead over Chris Kirk at -9, and two ahead of Ryan Gerard and Ben Taylor at -8.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a partial list of groups for Round 3 of the 2023 Honda Classic on Saturday.