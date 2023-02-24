How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 25

The Premier League heads into Matchday 25 this weekend, and the drama is continuing to build, as a mere two points separate Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

While this week’s schedule doesn’t feature any head-to-head matchups between top teams, there’s still plenty of intrigue across the slate. That starts at the top, as Arsenal face off against Leicester City in a match that the Gunners should easily handle, as Leicester haven’t had a clean sheet in a Premier League match since November. After breaking a three-game losing streak last week, Arsenal should tally three more points this week.

After recording a 2-0 win over West Ham last time out, Tottenham close out of the week with a Sunday morning fixture against Chelsea. With only one point separating Tottenham and Newcastle for the No. 4 spot in the table, every match should mean more for the Spurs.

Newcastle’s match against Brighton was postponed due to the Magpies playing against Manchester United in the EFL final on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 25 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 25 schedule

Friday, February 24

Fulham vs. Wolves - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, February 25

Everton vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leeds vs. Southhampton - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Leicester City vs., Arsenal, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m., ET, USA

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, February 26

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., Peacock