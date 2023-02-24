Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for bantamweight bout

Guillermo Rigondeaux and Jesus Martinez will meet on Friday, Feb. 24, in a bantamweight bout. The two will headline a nine-fight main card that will take place at Hialeh Park in Hialeah, Florida. They will have the only 10-round bout on the card, as the others will have four and six-rounders.

How to watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Jesus Martinez

The main card is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the ring walk for the main event beginning around 10:00 p.m. ET. The fight will be available for streaming on BXNGTV.

Fighter history

Rigondeaux ( 20-3) is a 42-year-old veteran that is coming off two straight losses. He lost to Vincent Astrolabio in February 2022. The most recent loss came via unanimous decision and was his second loss via submission. Rigondeaux had won his first 17 career fights before having a no-contest and then suffered his first loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko. Another loss here could signal the end for him, as not many people can continue to fight into their 40s and be successful at a high level.

Martinez (33-17-1) is an experienced fighter as well at 42 years old. The Colombian-born fighter will be looking to win his third fight in a row. He was in the ring twice in December 2022, when he defeated Javier Martinez and Marcelino Morales. He hasn’t taken much time off between his fights, so there won’t be much rust to knock off. However, he may not be the healthiest of fighters heading into this one.

Fighter odds

Odds are not available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Rigondeaux vs. Martinez