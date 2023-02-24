Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

The Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament will be held from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5, with all games on the campus of the better-seeded team.

Only 10 of the league’s 14 teams qualified for the conference tournament: Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, and Austin Peay have already ended their season end.

The top six seeds get a first-round bye, while seeds 7 through 10 have to play in the first round. After the second round, the bracket will be re-seeded so that the highest remaining seed plays the lowest remaining seed and the second-highest plays the second-lowest in the semifinal.

The A-Sun will only send their conference champion to the NCAA Tournament, and if the regular season No. 1 seed in the Kennesaw State Owls are not also the conference tournament champion, they will head to the NIT with an automatic bid.

2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

February 27 First Round

Game 1: No. 10 FGCU vs. No. 9 Queens, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 Bellarmine vs. No. 7 North Florida, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

February 28 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 5 Lipscomb vs. No. 4 Stetson, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Kennesaw State, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Liberty, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No 6 North Alabama vs. No. 3 Eastern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Semifinals

Game 7: Highest remaining seed vs. Lowest remaining seed, TBA, ESPN+

Game 8: Third-highest remaining seed vs. Second-highest remaining seed, TBA, ESPN+

March 5 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win A-Sun Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Will be added here once available