Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament here.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 11 Southern Miss at Vanderbilt Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Sun Belt Tournament will be held from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6 at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

All 14 teams in the league advance to the conference championship; seeds 11-14 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 10 get a one-round bye. The top four seeds get a two-round bye directly to the quarterfinals.

The Sun Belt will likely send just a single team to the NCAA Tournament, the winner of the conference championship. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles enter as the No. 1 seed and regular season champion, and they will receive an automatic bid to the NIT if they do not win the Sun Belt tournament.

2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

February 28 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Arkansas State vs. No. 12 Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 11 Texas State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Appalachian State vs. No. 8 South Alabama, 12:30 a.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Old Dominion, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 10 Louisiana-Monroe vs. No. 7 Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Southern Miss, 12:30 a.m., ESPN+
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 James Madison, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Marshall, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

