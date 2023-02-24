Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament

The Sun Belt Tournament will be held from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6 at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

All 14 teams in the league advance to the conference championship; seeds 11-14 will play in the first round, while seeds 5 through 10 get a one-round bye. The top four seeds get a two-round bye directly to the quarterfinals.

The Sun Belt will likely send just a single team to the NCAA Tournament, the winner of the conference championship. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles enter as the No. 1 seed and regular season champion, and they will receive an automatic bid to the NIT if they do not win the Sun Belt tournament.

2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

February 28 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Arkansas State vs. No. 12 Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 11 Texas State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Appalachian State vs. No. 8 South Alabama, 12:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Old Dominion, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 10 Louisiana-Monroe vs. No. 7 Georgia Southern, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Southern Miss, 12:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 James Madison, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Marshall, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

TBA