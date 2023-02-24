When is weigh-in for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

YouTube influencer and social media personality Jake Paul will make his return to the boxing ring when he takes on Tommy Fury from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 26. The fight will take place at a 185-pound catchweight and is scheduled for eight rounds. ESPN+ PPV will have the fight for $49.99.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Paul (6-0, 4 KO) installed as a -160 favorite against Fury (8-0, 4 KO). Paul has previous wins over UFC/MMA competitors Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and recently against Anderson Silva. Fury is the first somewhat legitimate boxer that Paul has faced. That being said the half-brother of lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has only faced journeymen and club boxers with far more losses than wins.

The undercard features eight fights with a strong co-feature bout between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu’s WBC Cruiserweight title.

Before the fights begin there will be a weigh-in early Saturday morning. Fury is expected to come in a few pounds lighter than Paul and well under the 185-pound limit. There will be a ceremonial weigh-in later in the day.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Weigh-in

When: Saturday, August 25 at 4 a.m. ET

Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

How to Watch: Top Rank Boxing, BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul YouTube page