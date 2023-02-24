Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Social media influencer and personality Jake Paul will take rival Tommy Fury from the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 26. The fight will take place at a 185-pound catchweight and is scheduled for eight rounds. ESPN+ PPV will have the fight for $49.99.

Before the fights begin there will be a weigh-in early Saturday morning. The formal weigh-in is scheduled for 4 a.m. ET and there will be a ceremonial weigh-in later in the day. Fury is expected to come in a few pounds lighter than Paul and well under the 185-pound limit.

This fight has been schedule three previous times but Fury has had injury and visa issues that forced multiple postponements. In the meantime, Paul, however, knocked out Tyron Woodley and beat Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in his recent fights leading up to this bout.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) is a -160 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fury (8-0, 4 KO) is a +125 underdog. Fury has mostly faced a variety of unsuccessful journeymen, but his last fight, a points win over Daniel Bocianski (11-2) in April was against a better level of competition.

The undercard features eight fights with a strong co-feature bout between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu’s WBC Cruiserweight title. Jack (27-3-3) will be looking for a world title in a third weight class while Makabu (29-2) will be aiming for his fourth straight successful title defense.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Weigh-in

When: Saturday, August 25 at 4 a.m. ET

Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

How to Watch: Top Rank Boxing, BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul YouTube page