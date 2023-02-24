Breaking down the weather forecast for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR is headed to Fontana, California this weekend and the Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing at the Auto Club Speedway. The Xfinity Series is running the Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday and the Cup Series is running the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday.

The races are coming to California at a bad time in the weather forecast. Sunday should be fine with only a modest chance of showers, but Saturday could face some delays. There is a 90% chance of rain that day and it could get fairly heavy at different points. The day is currently scheduled to start with practice at 9 a.m. PT and close with the Xfinity Series race at 2 p.m.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Auto Club Speedway this weekend in Fontana, CA, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative. The event times are PT, which is local to the race.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Hi 48°, Low 40°: Showers with 90% chance of precipitation that could get heavy. Wind at 6 mph with gusts up to 13 mph.

9:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice — FS1

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — FS1

11:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice — FS1

11:50 a.m. — Cup Series qualifying — FS1

2 p.m. — Production Alliance Group 300 — FS1

Sunday, Feb. 26

Hi 51°, Low 42°: Mostly cloud with a 30% chance of precipitation. Wind at 6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

12:30 p.m. — Pala Casino 400 — Fox