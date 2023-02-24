Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 24

With eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, bettors have plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorites from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball over 9.5 assists vs. Timberwolves (+105)

This is amazing value for a player who will have the ball a lot in a high-scoring game. Even with Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. set to return, Ball will be the focal point for the Hornets offensively. He’s gone over this line in the last four games and should be able to find enough teammates against Minnesota’s defense to get back to double-digit assists tonight.

Julius Randle over 10.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (+115)

Even with Mitchell Robinson potentially returning, look for Randle to have a strong showing on the boards. The Wizards have a lot of size on the interior, which means the Knicks power forward will have to be involved on the glass. After a rough All-Star weekend for Randle, he’s bound to have a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He should have a massive performance in this game against another East playoff hopeful.

Jimmy Butler over 21.5 points vs. Bucks (-120)

In Miami’s two wins over the Bucks, Butler finished under this total. In the lone loss, he went for 32 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the two losses, and the Greek Freak is set to be out again tonight. Butler has gone over this line in four of his last six games, and will be looking to put on a strong showing after missing out on All-Star weekend.