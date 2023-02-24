NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 24

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means there are plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,900

Even on the second night of a back-to-back, Murray is a solid option playing a team he’s had success against this season. The rookie hasn’t quite met the hype of the Summer League, but is averaging 22.6 DKFP per game. In a potentially high-scoring contest, Murray should get more minutes as the Kings try to manage fatigue. Back him against the Clippers tonight.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $5,000

On the filp side, Mann should continue to offer great production for LA. The young guard has hit 30+ DFKP in three of his last five games, and should remain a key part of this rotation. The Kings have not been good defensively on the perimeter, which means Mann could have a big night. The Clippers didn’t move him at the deadline for a veteran, so they trust him to keep delivering. He’s a strong value play at this price point.

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, $4,600

Bey could be in line for another start with John Collins sidelined due to a concussion. The forward only managed 9.8 DKFP in his last game and has a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but Cleveland is coming off a game Thursday. The combo forward might have favorable looks against Cleveland’s bigs, especially since he has more speed and can hit the outside shot. If the minutes are there, Bey could be the difference in this matchup.