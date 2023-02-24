Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Wizards on Friday

Update: Beal has been listed as available for the Wizards, who are now 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in this game. We’ll gladly take the Knicks, who have been a great road team, at +1.5. We’ll keep our selection of the under for the total, even with a strong offensive talent like Beal being on the court.

With the majority of the NBA already back in action on Thursday (after another forgettable All-Star Game), Friday offers an eight-game slate to keep the hardwood hot. Leading off the weekend NBA lineup is a classic clash in the District with the New York Knicks (33-27) facing the Washington Wizards (28-30). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The last time we saw these two sides match up was back on January 18, when the Wizards emerged victorious at Madison Square Garden 116-105. On January 13, the Knicks stole a win in D.C. 112-108. So, what happens in the rubber match come Friday night?

Perusing over the latest injury report, both the Knicks and Wizards come in relatively healthy. For New York, starting center Mitchell Robinson has a chance to return Friday. For the Wizards, Bradley Beal is questionable.

The Knicks are 2-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and show a short-juiced price of -130 on the moneyline. Washington is +110 to win straight up. In terms of the total, the number is currently set at 224.5.

Knicks vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2

Without falling too heavily into recency bias, New York has simply looked like the better team as of late. Both the Knicks and Wizards were subject to slow starts this season, but New York has done well to string together more consistent scoring performances under star Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are 23-14 since the beginning of December. On the season, the Knicks are 17-12 on the road while going 19-10 ATS in other teams’ buildings. Washington is 14-12 SU when playing at home, while showcasing an 11-15 record ATS in those same games. Take the road team to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Sometimes, there is no reason to change what is working. With tonight’s total set at 224.5, it is easy to reflect on this season’s previous games between New York and Washington, hitting 220 total points on January 13 and 221 total points on January 18. Given that the Knicks may be returning their trusted presence in the middle via Robinson, there may be more comfort in leaning toward under 224.5 on Friday night in the nation’s capital.