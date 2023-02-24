Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bulls on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets (34-24) will hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls (26-33). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on NBA League Pass. This is the first game after the All-Star break for both teams.

Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for the Nets, as he’s dealing with a left knee injury that caused him to miss several games earlier this month. For news on that and other injuries around the league, check out today’s full NBA injury report.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulls are 2-point favorites and the total is set at 222.5. Let’s break down those lines by making picks for this game below.

Nets vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

The All-Star break couldn’t come soon enough for the Bulls, who lost six straight games to round out the first half of the season. In fairness, most of those were on the road against strong teams. Now they’ll take on the new-look Nets, who may or may not have Simmons in the lineup. Chicago is 9-7 ATS as a home favorite and 22-16-2 ATS against the Eastern Conference. This feels like a great spot for Chicago to regroup and get back on track.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The last time these two teams met, the game went under the total with 221 combined points scored. The Bulls are 18-11 to the under at home and 26-14 to the under against the Eastern Conference. The Nets have been operating at the slowest pace in the league across the last three games, and the roster turnover may have something to do with that. All signs point to the under here.