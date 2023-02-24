Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Clippers on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-28) will host the Sacramento Kings (33-25) on Friday, Feb. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA League Pass. The Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-116 last night, and this is the first game since the All-Star break for the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Clippers’ debut tonight while Los Angeles big man Ivica Zubac is out. The injury report looks quiet for the Kings, but we’ll need to check if they are resting key starters on the second leg of a back-to-back set.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are listed as 7.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 238.

Kings vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +7.5

As mentioned earlier, we’ll need to wait and see if the Kings are resting any players while playing the second game of a back-to-back set. If guys like Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox are playing, then the spread seems inflated at 7.5 points. Take Sacramento to cover.

Over/Under: Under 238

The Clippers are healthy now, and they added another offensive weapon to the mix with Westbrook. Still, it’s important to remember that Los Angeles is 22-6 to the under at home this season. The Clippers are also 23-12 to the under against the Western Conference. These teams have played twice this season, and both contests went under the total. Back the under again at a high number.