Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. Fresno State on Friday, February 24

Friday’s college basketball slate will wrap up with a Mountain West Conference showdown as the Nevada Wolf Pack cross state lines to battle the Fresno State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. Fresno State odds

Spread: Nevada -2.5

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Nevada -145, Fresno State +125

Nevada (21-7, 11-4 MWC) is trying to stay in the race for the league’s regular season title and last took down San Jose State in a 66-51 victory on Tuesday. This was actually a tight, low-scoring affair for most of the night and the Wolf Pack were able to grab control by limiting the Spartans to just nine points in the final 10 minutes of action. Will Baker led with 18 points and five rebounds in the win.

Fresno State (10-17, 6-10 MWC) was able to end a three-game losing streak on Tuesday, grounding Air Force in a 74-69 win. The Bulldogs had cushy lead in the second half before the Falcons pushed back, cutting it down to one with 34 second left. Fortunately for Fresno, Jemarl Baker and Eduardo Andre were both able to make their free throws to effectively ice the game. Andre had 26 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in the victory.

The Pick: Nevada -2.5

Nevada has been a top 10 team against the spread this season, posting a 17-8-2 record in that category heading into tonight’s game. The Wolf Pack handled their business against this same Bulldogs team in a 77-66 victory two weeks ago and it’s hard to imagine the result being any different. Take the visitors to cover.