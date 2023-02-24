Players most likely to be traded before 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3. There have already been some major trades in the league with the St. Louis Blues trading captain Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks trading forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. Expect more moves, both big and small, in the next week and playoff hopefuls try to bolster their roster for a run at the Stanley Cup.

2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Players most likely to be traded

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 34

Contract: Final year, $10.5M (AAV)

Kane, a nine-time NHL All-Star, is the biggest and most intriguing name left on the trade market. He has a full no-trade clause and can decline any deal he doesn’t want. Despite his success as a player, which includes winning the Stanley Cup three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013 and the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2016, Kane has some red flags. He is minus-23 this year and definitely isn’t the skate he once was. There’s also a question of Kane’s hunger to be part of another championship run as the Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. Kane is going to favor structure and cultural fit over a rat race to win fourth championship. The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars might be the right fit. Expect the New York Rangers to make as well.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Age: 26

Contract: Final year, $6M (AAV)

Meier is almost certain to be moved unless the 30-goal scorer has expressed interest in staying in Silicon Valley for the $10 million qualifying offer. The Sharks should have plenty of options as no fewer than eight teams have been linked to Meier. He is a legitimate top-six forward that will immediately step and improve play in the offensive zone and especially on the power play, where he has 13 goals. Even with Meier heading into a contract year, the Sharks will be asking for a top prospect that’s near NHL-ready and some draft capital. Keep an eye on the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils — the top two teams in the Metropolitan division.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Age: 26

Contract: Two years left, $6.65M (AAV)

The Canucks have already traded forward Bo Horvat to the Islanders and will be shopping defenseman Luke Schenn as well. Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, is working with Vancouver to find a trade situation. The contract is going to be a sticking point with some teams and Boeser’s injury history is a concern. That being said he has 30-goal potential and had a strong playoff run in 2019, which should be encouraging to a team looking to make a move. Obviously Boeser would love to get back to his home state and play for the Minnesota Wild, but the Golden Knights, Stars and Hurricanes might be in better situations to take on the salary.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes

Age: 24

Contract: Two years left, $4.6M (AAV)

Chychrun will be getting moved before the deadline. Arizona has sat the young defenseman as they search for a deal. Chychrun will come at a major cost, likely 2-3 high draft picks as the Coyotes see this trade as a major step of their rebuild. This could be a situation where the St. Louis Blues moves some of their acquired assets to get a young cornerstone piece. There is a lot of noise that has the Edmonton Oilers interested in Chychrun as well.

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers

Age: 33

Contract: Final Year, $7M (AAV)

If the Flyers are willing to keep some of van Riemsdyk’s salary, they should be able to get a solid pick for the veteran forward. The positives with van Riemsdyk are his experience and willingness to get in front of the net, which will be an asset on the power play and in the postseason. He is a defensively liability and not the fastest skater around. If the Wild can’t swing a deal for Boeser, van Riemsdyk could be Plan B, he’ll be Plan C for many other Cup hopefuls.