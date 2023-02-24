How to watch 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba, TV and online live stream

LIV Golf has returned for their 2023 season, and watching the controversial breakaway league will be easier for fans in Year 2 thanks to a new US television distribution deal.

The CW Network will be the home of LIV Golf on both Saturdays and Sundays for all 14 events this season. There are also non-CW stations in 14 major US markets that will broadcast the tournaments, but all the announcers and production of the events will be provided by LIV directly.

If you want to watch the opening rounds of each event on Fridays, those will only be available on the CW TV app, but there is no subscription or login required. The CW app works with all smart TV’s so you won’t need to be watching on your phone or iPad, and you can stream the tournaments directly to your main setup.

You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website if you choose.

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Tournament dates: February 24-26

Shotgun start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV coverage: The CW Network

Live stream: CW TV app, LIV Golf Plus app