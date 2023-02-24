How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for February 24 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

We’re just six days removed from an electric Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal with an electric main event. We’ll deal with the immediate fallout from that show tonight and hit the gas towards Wrestlemania in just five weeks.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Sami Zayn got a hero’s ovation in his hometown of Montreal last weekend, but wasn’t able to get the job done in the Elimination Chamber main event. He came up short in his bid to dethrone undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and facing a beatdown after the match, a returning Kevin Owens saved him and returned the favor from the Royal Rumble. On Monday Night Raw two days later, however, Owens reiterated that he wanted nothing to do with Zayn and emphasized that he would have to go on his quest to bring down the Bloodline alone. We’ll see if Zayn has anything to say tonight.

Even though Reigns emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber main event, we still got further dissension within the Bloodline. Disobeying orders to stay home, the Usos made an appearance during the match. Jimmy followed through with attacking Zayn while Jey was once again resistant, refusing Reigns’ orders to hit him with a steel chair. We have yet to see the “Tribal Chief” address his cousin face-to-face on the mic since his walkout at the Royal Rumble and we’ll see if that happens tonight.

Also on the show, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will come face-to-face with Rhea Ripley for the first time ahead of their title match at Wrestlemania. We’ll also get Rey Mysterio once again facing Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse. Last week, Wyatt issued a direct challenge to whoever won the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber. With it being a DQ ending, perhaps the creative directions for Wyatt have changed? We’ll see.