Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Mayakoba

After 18 holes of the new 2023 LIV Golf season, Jason Kokrak and Paul Casey are both in the lead at -6, holding a two-shot lead on the rest of the field entering Saturday’s play. Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz, and Talor Gooch are all at T3 at -4 with 36 holes remaining.

Casey has the odds lead at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at +550. Kokrak and the -3 Dustin Johnson are tied as the second choice at +650.

The second day of the tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The CW Network will be the home of LIV Golf on both Saturdays and Sundays for all 14 events this season. There are also non-CW stations in 14 major US markets that will broadcast the tournaments, but all the announcers and production of the events will be provided by LIV directly. You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba from the El Camaleón Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Saturday.