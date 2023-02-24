 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Mayakoba

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Mayakoba. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By Collin Sherwin
Paul Casey tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After 18 holes of the new 2023 LIV Golf season, Jason Kokrak and Paul Casey are both in the lead at -6, holding a two-shot lead on the rest of the field entering Saturday’s play. Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz, and Talor Gooch are all at T3 at -4 with 36 holes remaining.

Casey has the odds lead at DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at +550. Kokrak and the -3 Dustin Johnson are tied as the second choice at +650.

The second day of the tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The CW Network will be the home of LIV Golf on both Saturdays and Sundays for all 14 events this season. There are also non-CW stations in 14 major US markets that will broadcast the tournaments, but all the announcers and production of the events will be provided by LIV directly. You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba from the El Camaleón Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Saturday.

LIV Golf Mayakoba Round 2 Starting Holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Jason Kokrak Paul Casey Peter Uihlein
2 Carlos Ortiz Talor Gooch Marc Leishman
3 Charles Howell III Branden Grace Dustin Johnson
5 Ian Poulter Cameron Smith Jediah Morgan
6 Cameron Tringale Anirban Lahiri Graeme McDowell
7 Matthew Wolff Abraham Ancer Pat Perez
9 Danny Lee Sam Horsfeld Brooks Koepka
10 Sam Vincent Bubba Watson Phil Mickelson
11 Patrick Reed Mito Pereira Sergio Garcia
12 Sebastian Munoz Bryson DeChambeau Matt Jones
13 Richard Bland James Piot Dean Burmester
14 Henrik Stenson Brendan Steele David Puig
15 Joaquin Niemann Kevin Na Harold Varner III
16 Chase Koepka Charl Schwartzel Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
17 Bernd Wiesberger Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters
18 Louis Oosthuizen Laurie Canter Sihwan Kim

