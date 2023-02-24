 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 24

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, February 24 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA All-Star - Kia Skills Challenge
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the Kia Skills Challenge as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 24

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Evan Fournier (illness) - OUT
Mitchell Robinson (thumb) - questionable

Robinson could make his return after being sidelined with a thumb issue. He’d take minutes away from Jericho Sims if he does come back. Fournier being out means more playing time for Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes.

Bradley Beal (knee) - questionable

If Beal sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija get elevated in Washington’s rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Darius Garland (injury management) - TBD
Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - TBD
Evan Mobley (injury management) - TBD
Jarrett Allen (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Cleveland plays this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

John Collins (concussion) - OUT
Trae Young (personal) - available

With Collins out, Onyeka Okongwu is likely to get more minutes in the frontcourt. Saddiq Bey likely continues to start for Atlanta in Collins’ place.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro (knee) - expected to play
Kevin Love (buyout) - available
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - available

Oladipo is back, Love is in and Herro is expected to play. The Heat should be at full strength for the first time in a long time for this rivalry game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) - doubtful
Pat Connaughton (calf) - doubtful
Bobby Portis (knee) - available
Jae Crowder (trade) - available
Khris Middleton (knee) - available

Grayson Allen will take on a bigger role with Connaughton out. Middleton and Jrue Holiday will handle most of the scoring with Antetokounmpo set to sit. Crowder should get decent minutes as the Bucks try to catch the Celtics in the East standings.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Terry Rozier (hand) - probable
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) - probable

Two of Charlotte’s top scorers should be back in, which will cut down a bit on LaMelo Ball’s shots.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

This is a bit ridiculous considering Simmons had the full All-Star break to sort this out. If he doesn’t play, that’ll mean more usage for Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - available
Alex Caruso (foot) - available

The Bulls are at full strength in this one and will try to improve their playoff positioning against another East hopeful.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Jalen Green (groin) - OUT

With both backcourt guys out, it’s anyone’s guess who the tanking Rockets will play. TyTy Washington, Josh Christopher and Jae’Sean Tate are all potential value plays here.

Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Draymond Green (injury management) - TBD

Wiggins remains out, while Thompson is now available to play back-to-backs per head coach Steve Kerr. We’ll see how the Warriors handle their veteran stars in this one.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if the Kings sit any key players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Russell Westbrook (buyout) - available
Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT

Westbrook could potentially start and is at least set to get decent minutes here. He can be a strong stat stuffer in DFS formats. With Zubac out, Mason Plumlee is going to get a ton of minutes in the interior for LA.

