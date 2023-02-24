Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 24

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 24

Evan Fournier (illness) - OUT

Mitchell Robinson (thumb) - questionable

Robinson could make his return after being sidelined with a thumb issue. He’d take minutes away from Jericho Sims if he does come back. Fournier being out means more playing time for Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes.

Bradley Beal (knee) - questionable

If Beal sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija get elevated in Washington’s rotation.

Darius Garland (injury management) - TBD

Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - TBD

Evan Mobley (injury management) - TBD

Jarrett Allen (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Cleveland plays this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

John Collins (concussion) - OUT

Trae Young (personal) - available

With Collins out, Onyeka Okongwu is likely to get more minutes in the frontcourt. Saddiq Bey likely continues to start for Atlanta in Collins’ place.

Tyler Herro (knee) - expected to play

Kevin Love (buyout) - available

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - available

Oladipo is back, Love is in and Herro is expected to play. The Heat should be at full strength for the first time in a long time for this rivalry game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) - doubtful

Pat Connaughton (calf) - doubtful

Bobby Portis (knee) - available

Jae Crowder (trade) - available

Khris Middleton (knee) - available

Grayson Allen will take on a bigger role with Connaughton out. Middleton and Jrue Holiday will handle most of the scoring with Antetokounmpo set to sit. Crowder should get decent minutes as the Bucks try to catch the Celtics in the East standings.

Terry Rozier (hand) - probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) - probable

Two of Charlotte’s top scorers should be back in, which will cut down a bit on LaMelo Ball’s shots.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

This is a bit ridiculous considering Simmons had the full All-Star break to sort this out. If he doesn’t play, that’ll mean more usage for Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - available

Alex Caruso (foot) - available

The Bulls are at full strength in this one and will try to improve their playoff positioning against another East hopeful.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Jalen Green (groin) - OUT

With both backcourt guys out, it’s anyone’s guess who the tanking Rockets will play. TyTy Washington, Josh Christopher and Jae’Sean Tate are all potential value plays here.

Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Draymond Green (injury management) - TBD

Wiggins remains out, while Thompson is now available to play back-to-backs per head coach Steve Kerr. We’ll see how the Warriors handle their veteran stars in this one.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if the Kings sit any key players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Russell Westbrook (buyout) - available

Ivica Zubac (calf) - OUT

Westbrook could potentially start and is at least set to get decent minutes here. He can be a strong stat stuffer in DFS formats. With Zubac out, Mason Plumlee is going to get a ton of minutes in the interior for LA.