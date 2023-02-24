Pick on the total for Marshall-Old Dominion on February 24

The Marshall Thundering Herd enter Friday’s game on the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs tied for the best record in the Sun Belt and with having defeated Southern Mississippi earlier this season, can take the conference crown with a road win on Friday.

Marshall Thundering Herd (-3.5, 151) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Improved defense has gotten Marshall to their current record of 24-6, as they are still playing their normal uptempo style from past seasons, ranking 17th in total possessions per game, but are allowing 9.8 points per 100 possessions fewer this season to go from 276th in points allowed per possession last season to 48th this season.

While Marshall is looking to play at a rapid pace, Old Dominion is going to look to get the game played at their speed, which is slowly as the team is 293rd in America in total possessions per game.

The discipline Old Dominion plays with should help them slow the game down as Marshall’s defense is built largely around generating live-ball turnovers as the team is 22nd in steals per possession in road games while Old Dominion is 65th in the country in fewest turnovers per possession at home.

Neither team shoots the ball well from 3-point range as Marshall is 218th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while Old Dominion overall is 284th in this category, but thus drops to 322nd at home as the Monarchs make just 30.6% of their 3-point shots at home.

The last time these teams met, Marshall picked up a 73-65 victory on January 14 with both teams combining to shoot 14-of-36 from 3-point range as Old Dominion for their style with an under 70 possession game.

With the Monarchs already showing they can slow down Marshall and entering having allowed 73 points or fewer in regulation to everyone except James Madison in their last 13 games, Old Dominion will get Friday’s game played at their speed and set up a low scoring affair.

The Play: Marshall vs. Old Dominion Under 151

