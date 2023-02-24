Jon Jones Scavenger Hunt: Prizes Available via DraftKings Reignmakers UFC Genesis Packs

The end is coming for Reignmakers UFC Genesis Packs. After contests lock for UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, Genesis Packs will no longer be available on the primary market.

While there’s already a multitude of reasons to make last-minute Genesis Pack purchases, DraftKings is providing users with one more.

Users who pull a Genesis Jon Jones from a Genesis Standard Pack between now and the Snapshot on March 4, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET will receive a prize. The pack can be purchased on the primary or secondary market, but the card must be from a pack opened during this period.

Payouts for pulling a Genesis Jon Jones during the Scavenger Hunt period vary based on the pulled card’s tier. Here’s the payout structure:

Jon Jones Scavenger Hunt Prizes Card Prize Card Prize Jon Jones CORE $100 DK Cash Prize Jon Jones RARE $200 DK Cash Prize Jon Jones ELITE $2,000 DK Cash Prize

The Genesis Jon Jones card pulled during the Scavenger Hunt period must be held in users’ portfolios listed as of 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 4, 2023. Only the final user who holds the card in their portfolio is eligible.

FAQ

Am I still eligible if I purchased the Genesis Standard pack prior to the window but didn’t open the pack until the eligibility window?

Yes, as long as the pack was opened between 2/24/23 and 3/4/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET and the hunt card pulled was held at the snapshot time.

What if I pull a Jon Jones card during the eligibility window from a Genesis Add-On pack am I still eligible?

No, the card must be pulled from a Genesis standard pack.

What if I pulled the hunt card during the eligibility window from the Genesis Standard pack but I sold it prior to the snapshot time, am I still eligible for the prize?

No, the card must be held at snapshot time to be eligible for the prizing. In this scenario only the final user holding the card in their portfolio at snapshot time would be eligible to receive prizing.

Probability Info

Genesis Jon Jones cards remaining from Genesis Standard packs at the following tiers as of 2/24/23 at 3:00 p.m. ET:

CORE Tier: 52

RARE Tier: 14

ELITE Tier: 1

