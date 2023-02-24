DraftKings Reignmakers UFC: Last Chance to Purchase Genesis Packs

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Packs’ days are numbered.

Once contests for UFC 285 lock on March 4, 2023, UFC Genesis Packs will no longer be available for purchase in the primary market.

Why Purchase Genesis Packs?

Franchise Score Multiplier

Genesis Fighter Cards provide the greatest Franchise Score multiplier of all Reignmakers UFC Fighter Cards. The highest Franchise score multiplier of any non-Genesis Fighter Card will not exceed 3x, whereas Genesis Fighter Cards entitle holders to a 5x Franchise Score multiplier.

Franchise Score is an important piece to Reignmakers UFC holders. Out of the $12 million in prizing, over $4.5 million is allocated toward collection-based prizing between: Franchise Score Leaderboards snapshots, Collection Challenges and revamped Achievements.

Guaranteed Ranked Fighters

Both Genesis Standard and Genesis Premium Packs guarantee multiple ranked fighters within them.*

Genesis Premium Packs specifically guarantee four ranked fighters within each pack!*

*Ranked status based on UFC Rankings as of 1/6/23

Ranked or Champion Genesis Standard Pack Fighters still in packs as of 2/24/23 8:00 AM ET that are slated to fight in upcoming events (UFC FN 3.11 and UFC 286) include:

Alexander Volkov

Merab Dvalishvili

Leon Edwards

Justin Gaethje

Rafael Fiziev

Marvin Vettori

And more!!

Roster Flexibility

Although Genesis Fighter Cards are leaving the Reignmakers Marketplace, these cards will be usable all season in no-fee fantasy contests. Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282 and future premium sets are the only other Reignmakers UFC sets that will be usable until the end of the 2023 season.

Event Pack Fighter Cards are only usable for the UFC event they are dropped in connection with.

VIP Access

Genesis Fighter Cards are the only cards that can provide users the opportunity to receive unique experiences at Pay-Per-View events by participating in exclusive Genesis Portfolio Gated Contests.

Visit the Reignmakers Marketplace now to bolster your collection before all UFC Genesis Packs are pulled on March 4!

