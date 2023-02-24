Bracketology 2023: Who’s in and who’s out according to experts as of February 24

We are a little more than two weeks away from Selection Sunday as teams look to improve their NCAA Tournament resume down the stretch as we head into a big college basketball weekend.

Analysts are regularly updating their projected field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament and going over where the top programs will end up come mid-March. Today, we’ll take a look at the latest brackets of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

No. 1 seeds

The four top seeds in Lunardi’s latest update include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Cougars, Purdue Boilermakers and Kansas Jayhawks.

Alabama is dealing with all sorts of off-the-court distractions but would be the No. 1 overall seed if the tournament started today, according to the latest Bracketology. Meanwhile, Houston continues to smash any AAC team that stands in its way coming off a 40-point win over the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday.

Purdue lost three of four games earlier this month but responded with an 82-55 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Boilermakers most recent contest. Kansas is on a five-game winning streak as the defending champs look for another tournament run.

Last Four In/First Four Out

The “last four in” category consists of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Wisconsin Badgers and Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into the weekend. The teams listed as the “first four out” include the Penn State Nittany Lions, Utah State Aggies, North Carolina Tar Heels and Charleston Cougars.

Seven of those eight programs that are squarely on the bubble will take the floor on Saturday or Sunday with only Utah State getting the weekend off.

Key games this week for the bubble

Saturday, February 25

* All times ET

TCU vs. Texas Tech, 12:00 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Iowa, 12:00 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, 12:00 p.m.

Clemson vs. NC State, 12:00 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 2:00 p.m.

UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic 2:00 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Kentucky, 4:00 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Kansas, 4:00 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pitt, 5:00 p.m.

Virginia vs. North Carolina, 6:00 p.m.

Boise State vs. San Jose State, 7:00 p.m.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico, 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Cincinnati vs. Memphis 2:00 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan 2:00 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Penn State 6:30 p.m.

Projected bids per conference (per Joe Lunardi)

ACC - 5

Big East - 5

Big Ten - 9

Big 12 - 8

Pac-12 - 3

SEC - 8

AAC - 2

MWC - 3

WCC - 2