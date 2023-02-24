 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leaderboard for LIV Tour Mayakoba from Mexico

Here’s where things stand currently at El Camaleón Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico during Round 1 of the first LIV Golf event of the year.

By grace.mcdermott
Team Captain Cameron Smith of Punch GC is seen on the practice range during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks Golf Course at The International on September 02, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

LIV Golf returns with their first event of 2023 to the El Camaleón Golf Course, near the resorts of Cancun and Tulum on the Caribbean Sea and the east coach of Mexico.

It’s been a big year for the startup tour, who brings 48 players as part of a revamped team setup that does include former major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Phil Mickelson. Each of those players is a captain, and the teams should stay consistent all season long unlike the inaugural year of 2022.

The nascent league does have a new television deal in the United States, but it brings in no revenue beyond potential ad sales to be split with the CW Network, and there is no way to watch the events on Friday in the United States on a television that doesn’t have Smart TV technology.

You can download The CW’s app or the LIV Golf app to catch the action while it happens, and no subscription or login required. The CW app works with smart TV’s so you won’t need to be watching on your phone or iPad if you wish. You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website if you choose.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during LIV Golf Mayakoba are available below.

Updated: 3:06 p.m.

LIV Mayakoba Leaderboard

Place Player Score
1 Phil Mickelson -3
2 Carlos Ortiz -3
3 Jason Kokrak -3
4 P Casey -3
5 P Reed -3
6 S Vincent -2
7 A Ancer -2
8 C Howell III -2
9 D Johnson -1
10 M Leishman -1
11 C Koepka -1
12 B Steele -1
13 C Smith -1
14 T Gooch -1
15 I Poulter -1
16 S Horsfield E
17 P Uihlein E
18 B DeChambeau E
19 B Grace E
20 G McDowell E
21 B Koepka E
22 B Watson E
23 T Pieters E
24 L Westwood E
25 P Perez E
26 A Lahiri +1
27 C Tringale +1
28 J Morgan +1
29 L Oosthuizen +1
30 D Burmester +1
31 M Pereira +1
32 D Lee +1
33 S Munoz +1
34 C Schwartzel +1
35 H Varner III +2
36 K Na +2
37 M Jones +2
38 J Niemann +2
39 R Bland +2
40 E Lopez-Chacarra +2
41 S Garcia +3
42 H Stenson +3
43 M Wolff +3
44 D Puig +3
45 S Kim +3
46 B Wiesberger +3
47 J Piot +5

LIV Mayakoba Team Leaderboard

Place Team Score Holes Played
1 Crushers GC -4 14/54
2 Smash GC -3 14/54
3 4Aces GC -3 13/54
4 Fireballs GC -3 13/54
5 Iron Heads GC -1 13/54
6 RangeGoats GC -1 14/54
7 Majesticks GC -1 10/54
8 Stinger GC -1 12/54
9 Ripper GC -1 13/54
10 HyFlyers GC E 10/54
11 Cleeks GC +1 14/54
12 Torque GC +3 12/54

2023 LIV Golf Teams

Seed Team Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4
1 4 Aces GC Dustin Johnson (C) Pat Perez Patrick Reed Peter Uihlein
2 Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer (C) Richard Bland Graeme McDowell Bernd Wiesberger
3 Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau (C) Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri
4 Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia (C) Abraham Ancer Eugenio Chacarra Carlos Ortiz
5 Hy Flyers GC Phil Mickelson (C) James Piot Brendan Steele Cameron Tringale
6 Iron Heads GC Kevin Na (C) Sihwan Kim Danny Lee Scott Vincent
7 Majesticks GC Ian Poulter (C) Henrik Stenson (C) Lee Westwood (C) Sam Horsfield
8 Range Goats GC Bubba Watson (C) Thomas Pieters Harold Varner III Talor Gooch
9 Ripper GC Cameron Smith (C) Matt Jones Marc Leishman Jediah Morgan
10 Smash GC Brooks Koepka (C) Chase Koepka Jason Kokrak Matthew Wolff
11 Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen (C) Dean Burmester Branden Grace Charl Schwartzel
12 Torque GC Joaquin Niemann (C) David Puig Sebastian Munoz Mito Pereira

