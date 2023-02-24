Leaderboard for LIV Tour Mayakoba from Mexico

LIV Golf returns with their first event of 2023 to the El Camaleón Golf Course, near the resorts of Cancun and Tulum on the Caribbean Sea and the east coach of Mexico.

It’s been a big year for the startup tour, who brings 48 players as part of a revamped team setup that does include former major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Phil Mickelson. Each of those players is a captain, and the teams should stay consistent all season long unlike the inaugural year of 2022.

The nascent league does have a new television deal in the United States, but it brings in no revenue beyond potential ad sales to be split with the CW Network, and there is no way to watch the events on Friday in the United States on a television that doesn’t have Smart TV technology.

You can download The CW’s app or the LIV Golf app to catch the action while it happens, and no subscription or login required. The CW app works with smart TV’s so you won’t need to be watching on your phone or iPad if you wish. You can also watch via the LIV Golf Plus app or website if you choose.

The updated individual and team leaderboards during LIV Golf Mayakoba are available below.

Updated: 3:06 p.m.

LIV Mayakoba Leaderboard Place Player Score Place Player Score 1 Phil Mickelson -3 2 Carlos Ortiz -3 3 Jason Kokrak -3 4 P Casey -3 5 P Reed -3 6 S Vincent -2 7 A Ancer -2 8 C Howell III -2 9 D Johnson -1 10 M Leishman -1 11 C Koepka -1 12 B Steele -1 13 C Smith -1 14 T Gooch -1 15 I Poulter -1 16 S Horsfield E 17 P Uihlein E 18 B DeChambeau E 19 B Grace E 20 G McDowell E 21 B Koepka E 22 B Watson E 23 T Pieters E 24 L Westwood E 25 P Perez E 26 A Lahiri +1 27 C Tringale +1 28 J Morgan +1 29 L Oosthuizen +1 30 D Burmester +1 31 M Pereira +1 32 D Lee +1 33 S Munoz +1 34 C Schwartzel +1 35 H Varner III +2 36 K Na +2 37 M Jones +2 38 J Niemann +2 39 R Bland +2 40 E Lopez-Chacarra +2 41 S Garcia +3 42 H Stenson +3 43 M Wolff +3 44 D Puig +3 45 S Kim +3 46 B Wiesberger +3 47 J Piot +5

LIV Mayakoba Team Leaderboard Place Team Score Holes Played Place Team Score Holes Played 1 Crushers GC -4 14/54 2 Smash GC -3 14/54 3 4Aces GC -3 13/54 4 Fireballs GC -3 13/54 5 Iron Heads GC -1 13/54 6 RangeGoats GC -1 14/54 7 Majesticks GC -1 10/54 8 Stinger GC -1 12/54 9 Ripper GC -1 13/54 10 HyFlyers GC E 10/54 11 Cleeks GC +1 14/54 12 Torque GC +3 12/54