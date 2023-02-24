If you blink while watching the ‘M3GAN’ unrated cut, you might miss the changes

Hard to believe we are almost two months through 2023, but one of the pleasant surprises in film so far came from a Sia-singing, Tik Tok-dancing, murderous android named M3GAN. If you couldn’t get enough of the film, then an interview that screenwriter Akela Cooper did with the Los Angeles Times hinted at a “way gorier” unrated version. Well, you’re in luck – the unrated cut of M3GAN was released on Peacock today. The theatrical version is still there, and other than some slight uptick in violence for certain character deaths and a few F-bombs, it’s pretty much the same film.

For example, the jerk of a bully, Brandon, still has his ear ripped off – now the shot is a little longer to see all the tendons. The annoying neighbor Celia still dies at the hands of M3GAN in her garage – there’s a little more added with the powerwasher. There is also a considerable amount of blood in the deaths of Gemma’s boss, David, and his turncoat assistant Kurt. It’s still a good time; if a person has not seen the film, the unrated version would be the way to go.

Watch both versions over on Peacock.