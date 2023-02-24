‘Swarm’ trailer hints that pop culture standom can sometimes end up deadly

Eminem 2000 hit song, ‘Stan,’ coined a phrase forever engrained into pop culture as another way to describe a super fan. Recently, segments of fans have deemed themselves the “Swifties” or the “Beyhive.” While this type of devotion is often harmless – sometimes, it can fall over the edge into dangerous territory. As depicted in the full-length trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime show, Swarm co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover have something to say about this phenomenon with a horror twist.

Swarm is set between 2016-2018, and it features Dre (Dominique Fishback), who declares she is the biggest fan of the world of a fictitious pop star named Ni’jah. She runs a Twitter account named Nijahhive and even gets a credit card to buy expensive tickets to an upcoming show. In the backdrop of a twisted cover of the Pixies' “Where Is My Mind,” we see Dre’s life falling apart. Her sister looks to leave home, and Dre falls into a depression. From there, it’s a smattering of imagery of glitz, glamor, possible murder, blood, and Ni’jah swarm groups.

The Swarm is another take on the Beyhive, but the series looks to have a lot of commentary on fans' relationship to celebrity culture. The concept could have also easily been one of the special episodes of the FX show Atlanta. Glover directed the pilot episode while Nabers serves as showrunner.

Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers rounds out the cast.

Swarm will make its world premiere as the opening night TV title for the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 10th. All seven episodes will be released on Amazon Prime on March 17th. Watch the full trailer below.