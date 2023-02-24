Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks knees with Heat player, out for rest of Friday’s game

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action Friday night against the Miami Heat coming out of the All-Star break, but his return was limited. The Milwaukee Bucks star knocked knees with a Heat player in the first quarter and will not return to the game, per Bucks PR. He had four points, four rebounds, and four assists in six minutes of action.

Giannis had previously been dealing with a sprained wrist that he suffered in the team’s final game before the All-Star break. He was evaluated during the break and briefly took part in Sunday’s game before departing early after a quick dunk.

The Bucks return to action on Sunday when they host the Phoenix Suns. Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder will get more minutes if the Greek Freak is unable to play in that game.