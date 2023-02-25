What February 24 results mean for Xavier, Nevada, others in 2023 bracketology

The regular season is nearing a close, with several conferences already having wrapped up their seeding for conference tournaments. Friday didn’t bring too many games with major bracketology implications, but we can take a look at what yesterday’s results mean for this weekend’s seeding projections.

Key games for bracketology

Xavier 82, Seton Hall 60

Xavier is gunning for that top spot in a tight race in the Big East. A road win over a middle-of-the-road Seton Hall is another solid victory under their belts as they prepare to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs are projected to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and have a tough matchup against No. 20 Providence on their schedule before the Big East heads to playoffs.

Nevada 60, Fresno State 56

The Wolf Pack grabbed yet another conference win. Sitting at third in their conference, the Mountain West should be able to grab an at-large bid or two come March, but Nevada can secure their fate with a conference championship. They are currently listed in the last four byes at ESPN and projected to be a No. 9 seed.

Bubble Watch

There was no impact on the bubble on Friday.