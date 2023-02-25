Full list of tee times for Final Round of Honda Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Honda Classic. Chris Kirk has taken the lead at -13 after 54 holes as the golfers who made the cut head into Sunday play at PGA National’s Champions Course, followed by Eric Cole and Justin Suh. Kirk is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Sunday, with his odds set at +100. Cole is set at +450 after 54 holes, and Shane Lowry clocks in at +650.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Honda Classic on Sunday.
2023 Honda Classic Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:35 PM
|Chris Kirk
|Eric Cole
|1:25 PM
|Justin Suh
|Shane Lowry
|1:15 PM
|Ben Taylor
|Byeong Hun An
|1:05 PM
|Tyler Duncan
|Sepp Straka
|12:55 PM
|Cameron Percy
|Brice Garnett
|12:45 PM
|Ben Martin
|Ryan Gerard
|12:30 PM
|Chesson Hadley
|Matt Wallace
|12:20 PM
|Ryan Brehm
|Kramer Hickok
|12:10 PM
|Davis Riley
|David Lingmerth
|12:00 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Robby Shelton
|11:50 AM
|Kevin Roy
|Ben Griffin
|11:40 AM
|Dylan Wu
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:30 AM
|William McGirt
|Billy Horschel
|11:20 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Adrian Meronk
|11:10 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Zach Johnson
|11:00 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Garrick Higgo
|10:45 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Lee Hodges
|10:35 AM
|Danny Willett
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:25 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|Tano Goya
|10:15 AM
|Brett Drewitt
|Jim Herman
|10:05 AM
|Trevor Werbylo
|Matthias Schwab
|9:55 AM
|Erik Barnes
|Jimmy Walker
|9:45 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Harrison Endycott
|9:35 AM
|Scott Harrington
|Dylan Frittelli
|9:25 AM
|Carson Young
|MJ Daffue
|9:15 AM
|Kevin Chappell
|Augusto Núñez
|9:05 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Will Gordon
|8:55 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Brandon Matthews
|8:40 AM
|Harry Hall
|Zac Blair
|8:30 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Mark Hubbard
|8:20 AM
|Bill Haas
|Ryan Armour
|8:10 AM
|Min Woo Lee
|Akshay Bhatia
|8:00 AM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Aaron Wise
|7:50 AM
|Trace Crowe
|S.H. Kim
|7:40 AM
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Cone
|7:30 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Jason Dufner
|7:20 AM
|Pierceson Coody
|Kyle Stanley
|7:10 AM
|Anders Albertson
|Joseph Bramlett
|7:00 AM
|J.B. Holmes
|Geoff Ogilvy
|6:50 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Tyson Alexander