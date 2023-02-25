Full list of tee times for Final Round of Honda Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Honda Classic. Chris Kirk has taken the lead at -13 after 54 holes as the golfers who made the cut head into Sunday play at PGA National’s Champions Course, followed by Eric Cole and Justin Suh. Kirk is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Sunday, with his odds set at +100. Cole is set at +450 after 54 holes, and Shane Lowry clocks in at +650.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Honda Classic on Sunday.