Full list of tee times for Final Round of Honda Classic on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Honda Classic NAME tees off Sunday at The Champion golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. We have a full list of tee times.

The Honda Classic - Round Three Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Honda Classic. Chris Kirk has taken the lead at -13 after 54 holes as the golfers who made the cut head into Sunday play at PGA National’s Champions Course, followed by Eric Cole and Justin Suh. Kirk is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Sunday, with his odds set at +100. Cole is set at +450 after 54 holes, and Shane Lowry clocks in at +650.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3-6:00 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Honda Classic on Sunday.

2023 Honda Classic Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:35 PM Chris Kirk Eric Cole
1:25 PM Justin Suh Shane Lowry
1:15 PM Ben Taylor Byeong Hun An
1:05 PM Tyler Duncan Sepp Straka
12:55 PM Cameron Percy Brice Garnett
12:45 PM Ben Martin Ryan Gerard
12:30 PM Chesson Hadley Matt Wallace
12:20 PM Ryan Brehm Kramer Hickok
12:10 PM Davis Riley David Lingmerth
12:00 PM Adam Svensson Robby Shelton
11:50 AM Kevin Roy Ben Griffin
11:40 AM Dylan Wu Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:30 AM William McGirt Billy Horschel
11:20 AM Andrew Novak Adrian Meronk
11:10 AM Adam Schenk Zach Johnson
11:00 AM Webb Simpson Garrick Higgo
10:45 AM Stephan Jaeger Lee Hodges
10:35 AM Danny Willett Taylor Pendrith
10:25 AM Kelly Kraft Tano Goya
10:15 AM Brett Drewitt Jim Herman
10:05 AM Trevor Werbylo Matthias Schwab
9:55 AM Erik Barnes Jimmy Walker
9:45 AM Sungjae Im Harrison Endycott
9:35 AM Scott Harrington Dylan Frittelli
9:25 AM Carson Young MJ Daffue
9:15 AM Kevin Chappell Augusto Núñez
9:05 AM Padraig Harrington Will Gordon
8:55 AM Brandon Wu Brandon Matthews
8:40 AM Harry Hall Zac Blair
8:30 AM J.T. Poston Mark Hubbard
8:20 AM Bill Haas Ryan Armour
8:10 AM Min Woo Lee Akshay Bhatia
8:00 AM Jhonattan Vegas Aaron Wise
7:50 AM Trace Crowe S.H. Kim
7:40 AM Vincent Norrman Trevor Cone
7:30 AM Kevin Tway Jason Dufner
7:20 AM Pierceson Coody Kyle Stanley
7:10 AM Anders Albertson Joseph Bramlett
7:00 AM J.B. Holmes Geoff Ogilvy
6:50 AM Cody Gribble Tyson Alexander

