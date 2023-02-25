Odds for Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

The 30th anniversary of the UFC continues to roll on with UFC Fight Night Saturday, Feb. 25th, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The 13-fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. The prelims will begin at 4:00 p.m. GMT-5 , with the main card to follow at 7:00 p.m. GMT-5. The event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The main event between Krylov (29-9) and (21-7) will feature two light heavyweight fighters looking to extend recent two-bout winning streaks. Neither guy has had a title opportunity in their career, so if one of them can continue to string together a few wins in a row, a title shot could come in the near future. As we know, things are not always linear in the UFC, and it’s always fluid. Another thing to look out for on the card will be seven fighters making their debut between the prelims and the main card. We’ve seen a ton of good fighters debut here and go on to have amazing careers. There could be another great fighter coming from this bunch, another reason to tune in and watch.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Krylov: -155

Spann: +135

Muniz: -190

Allen: +160

Sakai: -115

Mayes: -105

Malott: -215

Lainesse: +185

Preliminary card

Jasudavicius: -105

Fernandes: -115

Leavitt: -130

Martinez: +110

Osbourne: +160

Johnson: -190

Alves: +145

Aliev: -170

Cowan: -155

Perez: +135

Gonzalez: +185

Peek: -215