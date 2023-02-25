Odds for Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

The 30th anniversary of the UFC continues to roll on with UFC Fight Night Saturday, Feb. 25th, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The 13-fight card will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No. 6 Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. The prelims will begin at 4:00 p.m. GMT-5 , with the main card to follow at 7:00 p.m. GMT-5. The event will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
The main event between Krylov (29-9) and (21-7) will feature two light heavyweight fighters looking to extend recent two-bout winning streaks. Neither guy has had a title opportunity in their career, so if one of them can continue to string together a few wins in a row, a title shot could come in the near future. As we know, things are not always linear in the UFC, and it’s always fluid. Another thing to look out for on the card will be seven fighters making their debut between the prelims and the main card. We’ve seen a ton of good fighters debut here and go on to have amazing careers. There could be another great fighter coming from this bunch, another reason to tune in and watch.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Krylov: -155
Spann: +135
Muniz: -190
Allen: +160
Sakai: -115
Mayes: -105
Malott: -215
Lainesse: +185
Preliminary card
Jasudavicius: -105
Fernandes: -115
Leavitt: -130
Martinez: +110
Osbourne: +160
Johnson: -190
Alves: +145
Aliev: -170
Cowan: -155
Perez: +135
Gonzalez: +185
Peek: -215