Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch El Derbi

On Saturday, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will meet for another playing of the Madrid Derby — with this version of the matchup boasting some extra stakes. With spring approaching and the end of the La Liga schedule in sight, Real Madrid sit second on the table with 51 points, while Atletico sits at fourth with 41 points.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -130

Draw: +255

Atletico Madrid: +340

Moneyline pick: Draw +255

While Real Madrid have been playing its way into form lately, they suffered two key losses earlier this week, as both David Alaba and Rodrygo were ruled out against Atletico due to injury. That said, Real are coming off an awe-inspiring 5-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, that saw them storm back to a 2-0 deficit thanks to braces from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

That said, Atletico’s strength is in the back, as Los Colchoneros haven’t conceded more than two goals in their last 10 La Liga matches. With a spot in the Champions League in their sights, Atletico will try to control the pace of the match and should be content walking away with a point.