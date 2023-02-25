Full undercard for Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce junior welterweight title fight

Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce will square off for the vacant IBF super light title on Saturday, Feb. 25 The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The two will headline an eight-card event that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and airs on Showtime. The ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Matias ( 18-1) is the heavy favorite in this one over Ponce (30-0). A win for Matias will give him his first career belt, while Ponce has held several over his undefeated career. The only loss that Matias suffered was against Petros Ananyan in 2020 via unanimous decision. Since that loss, he has won three in a row, including three knockouts. He has 18 career victories via KO but will have his hands full this weekend. Ponce has yet to lose in his career, and despite being a big underdog will be tough to take down. He has 20 victories via knockout in his career, including his last three fights. This will be the first time both fighters have stepped into the ring this year.

Full Card for Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce