Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Horizon League Conference Tournament

The Horizon League Tournament will be held from Tuesday, February 28 to Tuesday, March 7 at team campus sites. The semifinal and championship games will be held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The top five-seeded teams get a bye to the second round, while seeds 8 through 11 play in the first round. The winners of the first round teams will get re-seeded so that the lowest remaining seeds play the highest seeds of the second round.

The Horizon League will only send their conference tournament winner to the NCAA Tournament. If the No. 1 seed Youngstown State, the regular season champions, does not win the tournament, the Penguins will still head to the NIT.

2023 Horizon League Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

February 28 First Round (campus sites)

Game 1: No. 9 Purdue Fort Wayne vs. No. 8 Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Green Bay vs. No. 7 Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 IUPUI vs. No. 6 Robert Morris, 7 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Quarterfinals (campus sites)

Game 4: Lowest remaining seed vs. No. 1 Youngstown State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Second-lowest remaining seed vs. No. 2 Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Third-lowest remaining seed vs. No. 3 Cleveland State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: No. 5 Oakland vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Semifinals (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Game 8: Lowest remaining seed vs. Highest remaining seed, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Game 9: Second-lowest remaining seed vs. Second-highest remaining seed, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 7 Championship (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Odds to win Horizon League Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook