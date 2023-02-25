Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Patriot League Conference Tournament

The Patriot League Tournament will be held from Tuesday, February 28 to Wenesday, March 9 at team campus sites.

Seeds 1 through 6 get a bye into the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 have to play in the first round. The winners of the first round games then play the top two seeds in the second round. The Patriot League will only send its conference tournament champion to the NCAA Tournament. If the regular season No. 1 seed does not win the tournament, they will get a bid into the NIT.

2023 Patriot League Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

February 28 First Round (better seed hosts)

Game 1: No. 9 Holy Cross vs. No. 8 Loyola Maryland, 6 p.m., TV TBA

Game 2: No. 10 Bucknell vs. No. 7 American, 8:30 p.m. TV TBA

March 2 Quarterfinals (better seed hosts)

Game 3: No. 5 Boston vs. No. 4 Army, 12:30 p.m., TV TBA

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Colgate, 3 p.m., TV TBA

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Navy, 7 p.m., TV TBA

Game 6: No 6 Lafayette vs. No. 3 Lehigh, 9:30 p.m., TV TBA

March 5 Semifinals (better seed hosts)

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2pm or 4pm, CBSSN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2pm or 4pm, CBSSN

March 8 Championship (better seed hosts)

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Odds to win Patriot League Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook