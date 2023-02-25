Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Big South Conference Tournament

The Big South Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 1 to Sunday, March 5 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The top six seeds get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. If the regular season champion UNC Asheville is not the conference tournament winner, they’ll advance to the NIT with an automatic bid.

2023 Big South Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 1 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Charleston Southern vs. No. 8 High Point, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Presbyterian vs. No. 7 Campbell, 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

March 3 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UNC Asheville, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 4 USC Upstate, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Longwood, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Winthrop vs. No. 3 Radford, 8 p.m., ESPN+

March 4 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12 p.m. ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2pm, ESPN+

March 5 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Big South Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook