 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament here.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: Morehead State at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Valley Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 1 to Saturday, March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The top two seeds get byes to the semifinals in the ladder format, while the third and fourth seeds get a bye to the second round. Seeds 5 through 8 will play in the first round.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It is unlikely that the conference will send a second team to the Big Dance. If the regular season title winner does not win the tournament, they will get a bid to the NIT.

2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 1 Opening Round

Game 1: No. 8 Lindenwood vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 7 Southern Indiana vs. No. 6 SIU Edwardsville, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 UT Martin, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 3 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Morehead State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 4 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Ohio Valley Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

More From DraftKings Nation