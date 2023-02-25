Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

The Ohio Valley Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 1 to Saturday, March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The top two seeds get byes to the semifinals in the ladder format, while the third and fourth seeds get a bye to the second round. Seeds 5 through 8 will play in the first round.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It is unlikely that the conference will send a second team to the Big Dance. If the regular season title winner does not win the tournament, they will get a bid to the NIT.

2023 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 1 Opening Round

Game 1: No. 8 Lindenwood vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Southern Indiana vs. No. 6 SIU Edwardsville, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 UT Martin, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 3 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Morehead State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 4 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Ohio Valley Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook