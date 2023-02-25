Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Northeast Conference Tournament

The Northeast Conference Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 7 at team campus sites.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament, and none of the eight get a bye from the first round. However, after the first round, the tournament is re-seeded so that the highest-seeded remaining team plays the lowest-seeded remaining team. The NEC tournament winner will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will likely be the only team from the conference to make it to the Big Dance.

If the regular season conference champion Merrimack is not the winner, they will receive an automatic berth into the 2023 NIT Tournament. Stonehill is transitioning to Division I, and will not be eligible for the NCAA, NIT, or conference tournament until 2027.

2023 Northeast Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 1 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 LIU vs. No. 1 Merrimack, TBA, NEC Front Row+

Game 2: No. 5 Wagner vs. No. 4 Sacred Heart, TBA, NEC Front Row+

Game 3: No. 7 St. Francis BK vs. No. 2 FDU, TBA, NEC Front Row+

Game 4: No. 6 CCSU vs. No. 3 St. Francis PA, TBA, NEC Front Row+

March 4 Semifinals

Game 5: Lowest remaining seed vs. Highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN3

Game 6: Second-lowest remaining seed vs. Second-highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.mp.m., ESPN3

March 7 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN2

