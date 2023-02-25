Full schedule, bracket for 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament

The West Coast Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tournament involves 10 teams playing in a ladder format, which means that the top 2 seeds get a bye to the semifinal, seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the third round, seeds 5 and 6 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but the top two teams in the league in Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are safely in no matter their results in Las Vegas. For the other eight teams, they’ll need to win the WCC to have any chance of playing in March Madness.

The No. 1 seed in the event will be determined by the NCAA’s NET rankings on the morning of February 27. Entering play on February 26, Saint Mary’s was No. 7 and Gonzaga No. 10. But Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary’s 77-68 on the last day of the regular season, so we’ll just need to wait until the morning.

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

Game 2: No. 10 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Pacific, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 3 Second Round

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 San Francisco, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 6 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 7 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win West Coast Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Saint Mary’s -115

Gonzaga -105

BYU +5000

Santa Clara +5000

San Francisco +10000

Loyola Marymount +10000

Pepperdine +50000

Portland +50000

Pacific +100000

San Diego +100000