Full schedule, bracket for 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament

The West Coast Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Tuesday, March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The tournament involves 10 teams playing in a ladder format, which means that the top 2 seeds get a bye to the semifinal, seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the third round, seeds 5 and 6 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round.
The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but the top two teams in the league in Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are safely in no matter their results in Las Vegas. For the other eight teams, they’ll need to win the WCC to have any chance of playing in March Madness.
The No. 1 seed in the event will be determined by the NCAA’s NET rankings on the morning of February 27. Entering play on February 26, Saint Mary’s was No. 7 and Gonzaga No. 10. But Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary’s 77-68 on the last day of the regular season, so we’ll just need to wait until the morning.
2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 2 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
Game 2: No. 10 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Pacific, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
March 3 Second Round
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 San Francisco, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
March 4 Quarterfinals
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
March 6 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
March 7 Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Odds to win West Coast Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Saint Mary’s -115
Gonzaga -105
BYU +5000
Santa Clara +5000
San Francisco +10000
Loyola Marymount +10000
Pepperdine +50000
Portland +50000
Pacific +100000
San Diego +100000