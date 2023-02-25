Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Summit League Conference Tournament

The Summit League Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 7 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Seeds 1 through 6 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and is likely the only team from the Summit League that will make it there. However, if the regular season champion Oral Roberts winner does not win the tournament, the Golden Eagles will head to the NIT with an automatic bid.
2023 Summit League Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 3 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 North Dakota vs. No. 8 Denver, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Omaha vs. No. 7 Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. ESPN+
March 4 Quarterfinals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 South Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 5 Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 5 St. Thomas vs. No. 4 Western Illinois, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 South Dakota vs. No. 3 North Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 6 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 7:00 p.m. ESPN+
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 pm, ESPN+
March 7 Championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
Odds to win Summit League Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Oral Roberts -180
South Dakota State +400
North Dakota State +750
St. Thomas +800
Western Illinois +4000
South Dakota +5000
North Dakota +10000
Denver +10000
Kansas City +10000
Omaha +15000