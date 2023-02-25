Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Summit League Conference Tournament

The Summit League Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 7 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Seeds 1 through 6 will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and is likely the only team from the Summit League that will make it there. However, if the regular season champion Oral Roberts winner does not win the tournament, the Golden Eagles will head to the NIT with an automatic bid.

2023 Summit League Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 North Dakota vs. No. 8 Denver, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Omaha vs. No. 7 Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 South Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 5 St. Thomas vs. No. 4 Western Illinois, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 South Dakota vs. No. 3 North Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 pm, ESPN+

March 7 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Summit League Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Oral Roberts -180

South Dakota State +400

North Dakota State +750

St. Thomas +800

Western Illinois +4000

South Dakota +5000

North Dakota +10000

Denver +10000

Kansas City +10000

Omaha +15000