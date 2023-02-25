Full schedule, bracket for 2023 CAA Conference Tournament

The CAA Conference Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 7 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Seeds 1 through 4 get a bye to the third round, seeds 5 through 11 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 12 and 13 will participate in what is essentially a play-in game in the first round. The winner of the tournament will receive a spot in the NCAA Tournament — likely the only CAA member who will go dancing. If the regular season champion doesn’t win the tournament, that team will head to the NIT.

2023 CAA Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Monmouth vs. No. 12 Hampton, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 4 Second Round

Game 2: No. 9 Elon vs. No. 8 William & Mary, noon, ET, FloHoops

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Game 4: No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m. ET, FloHoops

Game 5: No. 11 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Delaware, 8:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 5 Quarterfinals

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 1 Hofstra, noon, FloHoops

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m, FloHoops

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Charleston, 6 p.m., FloHoops

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Towson, 8:30 p.m., FloHoops

March 6 Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 7 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

Odds to win Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook