Full schedule, bracket for 2023 CAA Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament here.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: Northeastern at Charleston David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The CAA Conference Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 7 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Seeds 1 through 4 get a bye to the third round, seeds 5 through 11 get a bye to the second round, and seeds 12 and 13 will participate in what is essentially a play-in game in the first round. The winner of the tournament will receive a spot in the NCAA Tournament — likely the only CAA member who will go dancing. If the regular season champion doesn’t win the tournament, that team will head to the NIT.

2023 CAA Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Monmouth vs. No. 12 Hampton, 2 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 4 Second Round

Game 2: No. 9 Elon vs. No. 8 William & Mary, noon, ET, FloHoops
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Drexel, 2:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops
Game 4: No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 7 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m. ET, FloHoops
Game 5: No. 11 Northeastern vs. No. 6 Delaware, 8:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

March 5 Quarterfinals

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 1 Hofstra, noon, FloHoops
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 2:30 p.m, FloHoops
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Charleston, 6 p.m., FloHoops
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 3 Towson, 8:30 p.m., FloHoops

March 6 Semifinals

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 6:00 p.m., CBSSN
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 7 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN

Odds to win Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

