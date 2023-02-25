Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Southern Conference Tournament

The Southern Conference Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Monday, March 6 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Seeds 1 through 6 get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the championship game will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will likely be the only conference member invited to the Big Dance.

2023 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 Mercer, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 VMI vs. No. 7 Chattanooga/Wofford, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Furman, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 East Tennessee State vs. No. 4 Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Samford, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Chattanooga/Wofford vs. No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:00 p.m. ESPNU

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 pm, ESPNews

March 6 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win SoCon Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook