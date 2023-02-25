Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Southern Conference Tournament

The Southern Conference Tournament will be held from Friday, March 3 to Monday, March 6 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Seeds 1 through 6 get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will play in the first round. The winner of the championship game will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will likely be the only conference member invited to the Big Dance.
2023 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 3 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 Mercer, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 VMI vs. No. 7 Chattanooga/Wofford, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+
March 4 Quarterfinals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Furman, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 East Tennessee State vs. No. 4 Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Samford, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 Chattanooga/Wofford vs. No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 5 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:00 p.m. ESPNU
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 pm, ESPNews
March 6 Championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN