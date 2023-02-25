Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce fight time, live stream, more for super lightweight title bout

The IBF super lightweight title will be on the line this weekend when Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce enter the ring. The two lightweights will headline an eight-fight card that will feature several solid fights. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, live from The Armory in Minneapolis, Mn.

How to watch Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce

The main card is set to begin at 9:00 p.m ET, ring walk for the main event is expected to being at 11:00 p.m ET.

The event will be available for streaming on Showtime.

Fighter history

Matias (18-1) will enter the ring for the first time since Jan. 2022, when he defeated Pretros Ananyan via ninth-round KO/TKO. This will be his first title opportunity in his career, so a win here would mean a lot. He has only lost once in his career and that was at the hands of Ananyan via a unanimous decision back in 2020. Matias has rebounded to win three straight. His 18 career wins have all come via KO, but his opponent has yet to be knocked out, so he could have his hands full in this one.

Ponce ( 30-0) is perfect in his career but is the underdog in this one. So he could suffer his first loss on Saturday. However, we have seen plenty of upsets throughout the sport’s long history, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility. This will be his first time in the ring since April 2022, when he defeated Achiko Odikadze via TKO. He has held a few titles in his career, but none would compare to this because this is his first time featured on American television.

Full card for Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce