NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pala Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track this weekend in Fontana, California for the Pala Casino 400. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET and the race runs Sunday at the Auto Club Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying airs on FS1 and the race airs on Fox. Both will air via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

This race was known last year as the WISE Power 400, and was the Auto Club 400 for the ten years prior to that. The race launched in 1997 as the California 500, but was cut down to 400 miles in 2011.

36 drivers are taking part in this year’s race and qualifying will feature two rounds. The field will be split in half for round 1 and each driver will get one lap to secure the fastest time. The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round, and those ten finalists each run one more lap to secure pole position.

Kyle Larson is the defending champ at the Auto Club Speedway and is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +650 odds to win and is followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +800.

Rain is currently in the forecast for much of Saturday, so there is a decent chance qualifying sees a delay, if not being outright canceled before the close of Saturday.

Pala Casino 400 entry list