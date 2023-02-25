 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pala Casino 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track this weekend in Fontana, California for the Pala Casino 400. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET and the race runs Sunday at the Auto Club Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying airs on FS1 and the race airs on Fox. Both will air via live stream at foxsports.com/live.

This race was known last year as the WISE Power 400, and was the Auto Club 400 for the ten years prior to that. The race launched in 1997 as the California 500, but was cut down to 400 miles in 2011.

36 drivers are taking part in this year’s race and qualifying will feature two rounds. The field will be split in half for round 1 and each driver will get one lap to secure the fastest time. The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round, and those ten finalists each run one more lap to secure pole position.

Kyle Larson is the defending champ at the Auto Club Speedway and is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +650 odds to win and is followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +800.

Rain is currently in the forecast for much of Saturday, so there is a decent chance qualifying sees a delay, if not being outright canceled before the close of Saturday.

Pala Casino 400 entry list

2023 Pala Casino 400 entry list

Pos DRIVER #
Pos DRIVER #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suárez 99

More From DraftKings Nation